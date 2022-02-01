Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states

A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three states is the new record holder for longest flash.

The World Meteorological Organization on Monday announced that a single bolt in 2020 stretched for 477 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

A few months later, a lightning megaflash in Uruguay and Argentina lasted 17 seconds, beating the old record for longest time.

Both flashes were cloud-to-cloud so no one was in danger.

They were spotted by satellite. Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.

