LOFSA offices back open

LOSFA offices have reopened and resumed normal operations at the Galvez Building in Baton Rouge, state officials say.

"The third-party investigation of the now-contained cyber incident is underway and expected to conclude soon. We will provide further updates when that process is complete," a release states.

The START college savings program previously resumed full operations; all START deposits have now been processed and should be reflected in user accounts, officials say.

In addition, all START account holders with auto ACH debit transactions have been notified that those will resume on November 1. Account holders have the option, if they choose, to make an additional one-time debit transaction online through their START account to address any missed deposits, officials say.

"Protecting the security, safety and privacy of the state’s information systems is of the highest importance, and we are working to further enhance the security of those systems and develop additional resilience measures," the release states.

For assistance with TOPS, please contact LOSFA staff at custserv@la.gov or call 225-219-1012. For assistance with your START account, please contact start@laregents.edu.