Local, state and federal partners hosting Health Insurance Marketplace informational events

With the January 15 Open Enrollment deadline quickly approaching for health coverage through Healthcare.gov, local, state and federal partners will host a series of free community events designed to inform residents of health plan options available through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

The events will be held in Gretna, Baton Rouge, New Roads, Lafayette and Lake Charles starting today.

Residents interested in learning more about their health coverage options will have an opportunity to meet with enrollment professionals from Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14. The schedule is as follows:

Gretna: Monday, January 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1509 Monroe Street

Baton Rouge: Tuesday, January 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Peachtree Boulevard adjacent to Baton Rouge General Mid-City, 3600 Florida Boulevard

New Roads: Wednesday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Roads City Hall, 211 West Main Street

Lafayette: Thursday, January 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Progressive Community Outreach Center, 125 Gallian Street

Lake Charles: Friday, January 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Public Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman Street

Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana along with representatives from partner agencies will help schedule appointments, assist anyone seeking information about their health coverage options and determine eligibility for financial assistance through the Marketplace.

According to LDH, Louisianans who earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but still have challenges acquiring insurance through the private sector, are encouraged to explore options available through the Marketplace. People who own their businesses, contract employees and people working in the hospitality and entertainment industries may fall in this category.

They say consumers enrolling in a plan on the Marketplace are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment and maternity care.

﻿In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all Healthcare.gov plans.

