Local coverage: Eight children dead, two women wounded in "domestic" incident

Nine people are dead and two are wounded following aSunday incident local authorities are describing as "domestic."

Eight of the people who died are children, ages 1 to 14, police say. It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on West 79th Street in Shreveport.

KSLA reports that Police Chief Wayne Smith told them a total of 10 people were shot, the only survivors being two adult women, with one suffering from life-threatening injuries. One of the women is believed to be in some kind of relationship with the suspect. Police also say the woman who has life-threatening injuries is believed to have been shot in the head.

Officials said told KSLA they are still gathering details about the crime scene, which extends across four locations. The four locations include two homes in which gunshot victims were found, the scene of the carjacking, and the scene where the suspect was shot dead by police in Bossier City.

Some of the children are believed to be related to the suspect, he told KSLA. To read the rest of their story, click here.

The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate reports that police were called to West 79th Street near Linwood Avenue just before 6 a.m. By 11 a.m., the scene had been surrounded by law enforcement. At least 29 emergency vehicles were at the scene. Shreveport police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

According to police, there are three homes involved in the incident. Two of the homes are located on W. 79th Street near Linwood and the other is on Harrison Ave. Police say the shooter left the scene, carjacked a car and headed toward Bossier City.

To read the rest of the newspaper's story, click here.

Louisiana State Police were called in by Shreveport Police to investigate the shooting that left the suspect dead.

They tell KATC that Shreveport Police pursued the suspect to Brompton Lane in Bossier CIty, where he was shot dead. No officers were harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available, State Police say.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity [speed-online.dps.la.gov], or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.