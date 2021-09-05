Loads of Hope to be set up at LaPlace Walmart today

The "Loads of Hope" offered by Proctor and Gamble and Tide will be open today, Sunday September 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the LaPlace Walmart.

The Walmart is located at 1616 West Airline highway.

Also at that location, P&G will distribute free personal care and cleaning kits directly into the affected areas. In line with updated COVID-19 guidelines, P&G and partner, Matthew 25: Ministries, have established new safety protocols and processes to keep staff and beneficiaries at distribution sites protected.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida throughout Louisiana. The mobile laundry vehicle has begun services in LaPlace, one of the hardest-hit areas, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent hurricane.

Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into the affected areas of those impacted by the disaster.

In the kits, P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.

Matthew 25 is a book in the Christian Bible that tells several stories and ends with one about a King and his servants. The King tells his servants that they did well because they fed him when he was hungry, gave him drink when he was thirsty and cared for him when he was sick. The servants say they never did that, but the King answers that "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."

For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has helped 90,000 families across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change.