LIV Golf announces commitment to New Orleans City Park

New Orleans, LA — LIV Golf, the global league redefining professional golf through team competition and fan-first experiences, announced a commitment to New Orleans City Park, with the inaugural LIV Golf Louisiana scheduled for June 26-28, 2026.

The announcement was made at a press conference featuring Governor Jeff Landry, LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois, Senate President Cameron Henry, New Orleans & Company CEO Walt Leger, President & CEO of City Park Conservancy Rebecca Dietz, Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives Phillip DeVillier, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, and two-time Masters Champion and RangeGoats GC Captain Bubba Watson.

The tournament will be held at the South Course at New Orleans City Park Bayou Oaks, which officials say will be newly renovated and designed by golf legend and former LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

"Three-day Grounds Passes and Club 54 Hospitality Tickets are on sale now at LIVGolf.com during the exclusive early bird window," a release states.

State officials said the event is expected to generate "a significant economic impact for the region, support over 1,150 jobs, and deliver an estimated impact of $40 million to the local economy. Planned course upgrades include lengthening the course, refining bunkers, and enhancing spectator areas – improvements aimed at elevating the experience for fans and competitors alike for the professional golf event."

As part of the state’s commitment, Louisiana Economic Development has entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with LIV Golf to support performance-based funding for event operations and South Course renovations. The agreement ensures that state support is tied to economic impact, local business engagement, and delivery of a world-class sporting experience.

Gov. Jeff Landry called it "a win for all Louisianans.”

“We’re incredibly appreciative of the support and enthusiasm the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans have shown LIV Golf so far,” said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events. “LIV Golf has always strived to put on events that blend elite golf competitions with world-class entertainment to create a lively, festival-like atmosphere. Louisiana has always had a deep understanding of how to balance music and culture with premier athletic events, so it feels like a perfect place to expand our global event schedule.”

“We are grateful for the investments that the LIV golf tournament will bring to Bayou Oaks’ championship course,” said Rebecca Dietz, President & Chief Executive Officer, City Park Conservancy. “We are excited to welcome professional golfers, national and international media, and fans to what we think is one of the most spectacular settings in all of golf. The planned improvements to the course will not only help us to carry out professional tournaments at the highest level, but will enhance the fan experience as well."

LIV Golf Louisiana is the 10th event already confirmed for the 2026 season and is part of the league’s global 14-event schedule. It joins a growing list of events that includes Riyadh (February 5-7), Adelaide (February 13-15), Singapore (March 13-15), South Africa (March 20-22), Mexico City (April 17-19), Virginia (May 8-10), Andalucía (June 5-7), United Kingdom (July 24-26), and Indianapolis (August 21-23). LIV Golf’s schedule continues to deliver on its mission to bring innovative, fan-focused events and a dynamic and exciting competition format to golf fans across the globe, with more venues still to be unveiled for 2026.