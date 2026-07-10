LIST: Back-to-school, supply giveaway, donation events for 2026

It may seem like it's a long way away - but it's not!
School will be starting in a few weeks and groups around Acadiana are announcing events where kids can get ready, parents can pick up school supplies or you can help by donating.
Here's the list of events we have so far, grouped by parish. If you don't see your event here but you'd like it listed, send us an email at news@katctv.com
IBERIA PARISH
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a back-to-school event for families getting ready to return to class. There will be food, supplies and uniforms, a raffle and other activities.
Here's a flyer with all the details:
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Affordable Home Furnishings will run its annual Back-to-School Giveaway event. This year, the company is giving away brand-new backpacks at all of its retail locations, free of charge. The giveaway is open to the public, with no purchase necessary to participate. Affordable Home Furnishing is launching this initiative to ensure local children head back to the classroom equipped for success.
"Our communities are the reason we've been in business for more than 30 years," said Joey Thompson, Regional Manager at Affordable Home Furnishings. "Their support has allowed us to grow, and this backpack giveaway is one small way we can give back."
Starting July 27th, families are encouraged to visit their nearest Affordable Home Furnishings showroom to claim their free backpack. Inventory is limited, so backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information about the giveaway, to find the nearest showroom location, or to browse Affordable Home Furnishings' latest seasonal deals, please visit https://www.theaffordableway.com/ [theaffordableway.com] or follow the brand on Facebook @Affordablehomefurnishings and Instagram @theaffordableway.