LIST: Back-to-school, supply giveaway, donation events for 2026

It may seem like it's a long way away - but it's not!

School will be starting in a few weeks and groups around Acadiana are announcing events where kids can get ready, parents can pick up school supplies or you can help by donating.

Here's the list of events we have so far, grouped by parish. If you don't see your event here but you'd like it listed, send us an email at news@katctv.com

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a back-to-school event for families getting ready to return to class. There will be food, supplies and uniforms, a raffle and other activities.

Here's a flyer with all the details: