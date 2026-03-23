LIST: Acadiana camp offerings for Summer 2026

It's that time again - time to think about what the kids are going to do this summer while they're out of school.

There are summer camp options across Acadiana, so kids can learn something new or just have a good time while school is out for the summer.

Here are the camps we've heard about so far, arranged by parish. If you don't see your camp here and you'd like it to be included, just send the information to news@katctv.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH

AOC Community Media is excited to announce that registration is now open for CineBites: 3‑Minute Film Camp, an immersive filmmaking experience designed for teens ages 12–17. This hands‑on program invites young creators from across Acadiana to explore the art of storytelling through screenwriting, cinematography, editing, sound, and on‑camera performance—culminating in the production of their own original three‑minute film. CineBites offers two week‑long sessions for students to choose from: June 1 – 5, 2026 and June 8 – 12, 2026. Thanks to generous grant support, camp admission is free, and space is limited to ensure each participant receives personalized instruction and meaningful creative support. CineBites: 3‑Minute Film Camp is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Students throughout Acadiana are encouraged to secure their spot early. Register now at: aocinc.org/camp

Here's a flyer: