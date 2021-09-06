Watch
Level II Missing Child Alert issued for Webster Parish two-year-old

Child believed to be in imminent danger
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 06, 2021
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department in Webster Parish.

Troopers say a two-year-old child was reported missing from his residence, 121 Southfield Park Road in Dixie Inn on September 5 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The child is said to be with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Xander Scriber, is described by troopers as a two-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 24” - 30” tall and weighs about 34 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.

Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Robert Scriber is described as a 38-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’03” tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

Troopers say Scriber is possibly driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Xander Scriber should immediately contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911

