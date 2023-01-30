Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Convington boy cancelled

COVINGTON, La. — UPDATE: The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old Jett Gremillion has been cancelled, authorities say. The child has been located and is safe. Please refer any questions to the Covington Police Department.

INITIAL: Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing 8-year-old Jett Gremillion.

According to LSP, Gremillion was last seen in the 19000 block of W Front Street in Covington on Sunday evening at 7 pm when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.

Officials say Gremillion is a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3’5” tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots.

Gremillion suffers from a medical condition and is in need of his required medication. He is believed to be in imminent danger without his medication.

Police say Paris Souza is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Souza is a 28-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’1” tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is possibly driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, LA license plate Z420891.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Souza or Gremillion or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Covington Police Department.