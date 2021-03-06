Les Miles placed on administrative leave at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former LSU head football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave from his coaching job at the University of Kansas on Friday, after a report released March 5 showed a pattern of "inappropriate behavior" with female students, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced in a statement Friday evening that Miles was placed on administrative leave "as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps," the newspaper reports.

No timeline was given of when a final decision would be made, and Long noted that Kansas officials have only been able to access the reports on the allegations against Miles in the last two days.

In the report from law firm Husch Blackwell and commissioned by LSU, former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 because of allegations of sexual harassment.

According to the Advocate, the months-long probe prompted multiple staffing and policy changes at LSU. Interim President Tom Galligan announced Friday morning that the university is briefly suspending without pay executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar based on the findings.

You can read the full article from The Advocate here.

