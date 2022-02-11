LED to host virtual career fair featuring digital and tech jobs

Registration is now open for Louisiana Economic Development's FastStart virtual career fair.

The fair will be held virtually on February 23, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Admission is free to attend. Participants can register in advance, here, or during the event.

The career fair will connect job seekers in and outside the state with digital and tech positions such as IT Support Specialist, Cyber Security Engineer, Application Developer, Angular / React / Java Developer, Software or Systems Engineers and IT Operations.

Ten companies are expected to participate in the career fair:

CGI, Lafayette

DXC, New Orleans

General Informatics, Baton Rouge

IBM, Baton Rouge and Monroe

LHC Group, Lafayette

Performance Software, New Orleans

Prokeep, New Orleans

Rural Sourcing, Baton Rouge

SchoolMint, Lafayette

StrikerVR, New Orleans

Job seekers can use the Brazen events platform to explore employers' virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited.

Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives, according to LED.

Since the digital LED FastStart Recruiting platform was launched in October 2020, LED says over 1,200 job seekers have participated in 16 virtual career fairs. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing.

To register for the event, click here.

