Leadership transition announced at La. Office of State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry has appointed Chief Chad P. Sonnier as Louisiana State Fire Marshal

and promoted Chief Bryan J Adams to Principal Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. The appointments take effect August 3.

Adams, who has served as State Fire Marshal since January 2024, will oversee the daily operations of the Office of State Fire Marshal, Office of Motor Vehicles, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Louisiana Gaming Control Board and Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission.

During his tenure, Adams led significant organizational and financial improvements within the agency, including restructuring operations, strengthening the licensing and plan review divisions, improving employee compensation and guiding the office from a budget deficit to its first operating surplus.

"Chief Bryan Adams has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to public service

throughout his career," Landry said. "His experience, professionalism and ability to strengthen state government make him the right choice to serve as Principal Assistant."

"I have had the privilege of working with Bryan and have been consistently impressed by his professionalism,

leadership, and dedication and I am confident that Chief Adams will continue to lead by example and provide

exceptional service to our agency and the citizens of Louisiana," said State Police Colonel Frank Besson.

"It has been an honor to serve as Louisiana's State Fire Marshal and work alongside such dedicated employees and members of the fire service," Adams said. "Together, we have strengthened this agency and built a foundation for continued success. I look forward to supporting Chief Sonnier and the outstanding work of the Office of State Fire Marshal in my new role."

Sonnier brings more than 37 years of fire service experience to the position. He has served as fire chief of the Scott Fire Department since 2001 and, for the past two years, as director of the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.