Leadership changes announced at Stuller

Stuller, Inc. has announced two internal leadership promotions that position the company for continued growth and long-term success.

Effective January 1, 2026, Danny Clark, currently President, will be promoted to CEO and Belit Myers, currently COO, will be promoted to President and COO.

These leadership transitions reflect Stuller’s long-standing commitment to developing talent from within.

During his sixteen-year tenure, Danny has guided the company through periods of transformation and growth while maintaining a steadfast focus on serving customers and employees alike.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to serve the jewelry industry, our business partners, our customers, and employees worldwide as CEO,” said Danny Clark.

Belit began her Stuller career two decades ago while still a student at ULL. During that time, she has led multiple areas of the business – including Finance, Fulfillment, Manufacturing, Merchandising, and Information Technology – uniting teams across functions.

“After working across nearly every part of the organization, I’m honored to carry forward what truly defines us – our people, our passion to serve, and our unwavering commitment to our customers,” added Belit Myers.

Matt Stuller, a Lafayette native, founder of Stuller Inc. and the company’s current CEO will remain deeply involved in shaping Stuller’s strategy and operations going forward as Executive Chairman of the Board.

“I am proud of the family-owned business we continue to build and the 2,000 careers we have created across Acadiana. My love for the jewelry industry and Stuller’s role today and in the future is greater than ever. I will remain fully engaged in Stuller’s mission to provide jewelers worldwide with a wide selection of quality products and friendly service they can count on,” said Matt Stuller.

In 1970, Matthew Stuller founded Stuller Inc., headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The prime manufacturer

provides a wide range of goods and services for jewelry professionals worldwide. Stuller’s core product categories include bridal jewelry, wedding bands, fine jewelry, mountings, diamonds, gemstones, findings, metals, tools, packaging, and digital solutions.