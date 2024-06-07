LDWF's annual Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) 's annual Free Fishing Weekend is on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend allows residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of fishing with no need to purchase a fishing license as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy one of our state's most beloved pastimes,” explained LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan. “Please take this opportunity to make memories with your loved ones and introduce them to the great sport of fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

For a bonus, LDWF has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program. No boat? No problem! Go to our website [wlf.louisiana.gov]

