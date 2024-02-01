LDWF: Youth Hunter of the Year nominations extended

STATEWIDE — To give young hunters more time to share their memorable hunting experiences in 2023, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are extending the Youth Hunter of the Year nomination deadline from Friday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 7.

The Youth Hunter of the Year award was created to give young Louisiana hunters, 15 years of age or younger at the time of the hunt, an opportunity to express their passion of hunting, regardless of the outcome of their hunt, according to LDWF.

LWF and LDWF are partnering to recognize one boy and one girl as the 2023 Youth Hunter of the Year. The hunt does not have to take place in Louisiana, but it must have taken place during the 2023 calendar year (January 1 - December 31, 2023) and the hunters must have been Louisiana residents during 2023.

To enter the 2023 Youth Hunter of the Year contest:



Complete and submit the nomination form found at lawildlifefed.org

Submit a short story written by the nominee describing the hunt

Submit a photo(s) of the hunt

Eligibility Requirements:

Hunter must be a Louisiana resident

Hunter must be 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt

The hunt must take place between January and December 2023

Short story should be written by the youth

The hunt does not have to result in the harvesting of an animal

One entry per youth hunter

Previous winners are not eligible

The two winners will receive a plaque commemorating their achievement and a $100 gift certificate from Bowie Outfitters. The winners will also be recognized at the LWF's annual Conservation Achievement Awards banquet to be held in April. All participants will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Bowie Outfitters.

Visitlawildlifefed.org/youth-hunterto learn more and enter.

