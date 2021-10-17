LDWF to restock "Get Out and Fish" locations with adult channel catfish for Halloween weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hoping to get the public out fishing with a treat for Halloween weekend.

LDWF says that as part of the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program, they will stock all seventeen community fishing sites with adult sized channel catfish for Halloween weekend.

They encourage the public to grab their fishing gear and bring friends and family to any of their GOF! locations.

Those interested in where to fish can find an interactive map locate stocked GOF sites: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish-locations.

LDWF reminds the public that all anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.

By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.

The Get Out and Fish! Program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. The program intends to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations.

For more information visit www.wlf.la.gov/gof

Due to the hardships encountered in and around the Houma area, LDWF will be offering rod and reels for participants to borrow at the Bayou Country Sports Complex site on Saturday, October 30th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM. LDWF staff and volunteers will be onsite at Bayou Country Sports Complex to assist with fishing and to offer tips on catching catfish. It’s bound to be a morning full of tricks and treats!

