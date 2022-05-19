LDWF to participate in Safe Boating Week from May 21-27

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division will be participating in “Safe Boating Week” from May 21-27, 2022.

Boating Week signifies the beginning of the summer boating season.

LDWF is reminding all boaters to be safe, responsible and knowledgeable while on the water during this safe boating week. Safe Boating Week is a time for all boaters to inspect their vessels to ensure that all required safety equipment is on board and that vessels are in good working condition.

LDWF agents will be out in full force during the week to perform boating safety checks that include making sure all personal flotation device (PFD) regulations are being followed and that each vessel has a sober operator.

In 2021, Louisiana reported 26 boating fatalities of which 19 of the fatalities were not wearing a personal flotation device. So far, in 2022 Louisiana has reported 10 fatalities.

LDWF says that each vessel should have enough PFDs on board for all occupants. LDWF regulations also state that anyone 16 years of age and younger must wear a PFD while underway in vessels less than 26-foot long. For more boating and PFD regulations, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov and click on the “Boating” tab.

The penalties for operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, is required to successfully complete a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower. Since the safe boating course’s inception in 2003, over 140,000 boaters have been certified in Louisiana, officials say.

LDWF offers these classes free of charge statewide.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel