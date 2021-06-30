LDWF reminds anglers and hunters that licenses expire Wednesday

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds anglers and hunters that licenses expire Wednesday, June 30, unless purchased during the month of June. LDWF encourages anglers and hunters to renew their licenses online .

Purchasing and renewing a license can be done quickly online by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/. Purchasing a license online will easily allow you to have a copy of your license emailed to you. This will allow you to save a digital copy on your mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy.

Licenses can be purchased at designated local vendors or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge. Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

