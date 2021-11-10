LDWF, LSU conducting survey on marine business losses from storms

If your marine fisheries/seafood business was affected by recent hurricanes, the state needs your input.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has teamed up with LSU to develop a survey of commercial business losses from Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta, and Zeta. Whether the impacts were large or small, they still want to hear from you.

Input will be used as the basis for federal disaster aid requests in the coming weeks and will help measure the economic impacts from storms in 2020 and 2021.

Seafood producers, harvesters, dealers, and processors, along with charter boat operators, marinas, bait shops, and other marine fisheries businesses are all encouraged to participate.

Participation is completely voluntary and confidential. You can take the survey here.

