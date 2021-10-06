LDWF license purchases suspended Oct. 10 & 11

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be performing site maintenance and upgrades to its licensing website beginning Sunday, October 10 through Monday, October 11.

During this time, you will not be able to purchase a license either online or through a retail vendor, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

If you plan on hunting or fishing on October 10 or 11, make sure to purchase your appropriate license no later than Saturday, October 9.

License purchasing will be available again Tuesday, October 12.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel