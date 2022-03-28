LDWF, LDR resumes partnership to expedite boat registrations

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) are resuming their partnership to expedite the process of registering boats.

LDWF says beginning Monday, March 28, an LDR representative will be on-site at LDWF Headquarters in Baton Rouge every Monday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Since 2016, LDWF says this setup has helped process tax payments for customers registering boats. However, it was suspended in early 2020 due to pandemic-related office closures.

"When customers register a boat purchased from an individual, in some instances, they are required to pay the taxes on that boat at LDR prior to registering the vessel at LDWF. Having an LDR representative present at the LDWF office helps to prevent those customers from having to visit two separate locations to complete the process," LDWF says.

