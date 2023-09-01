LDWF issues its own burn ban for managed areas

Wildlife and Fisheries officials on Friday issued a burn ban that forbids any open flame or fire on any managed areas, refuges or conservation areas.

Secretary Rob Shadoin signed a Declaration of Emergency on Friday that bans igniting fires of any kind, including, but not limited to, campfires, barbecue grills, or using matches, lighters, or any other device or instrument that is intended to ignite flames on all LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, refuges, and conservation areas (“LDWF owned or managed lands”).

"Severe drought and extreme heat have caused more than 440 wildfires since August 1, 2023, which continue to burn thousands of acres across the state. Conditions conducive for wildfires are expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend and beyond, putting at risk the life, safety and welfare of Louisiana's citizens and fish and wildlife resources," a release states.

"This Declaration of Emergency is a matter of public safety and protection, and in order to protect the fish and wildlife resources of the State of Louisiana. Failure to abide by this Declaration of Emergency shall constitute a Class 2 violation. This Declaration of Emergency is effective from Friday, September 1, 2023, through Thursday, October 5, 2023, unless otherwise rescinded or amended by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission," the release continues.

To view the declaration of Emergency, click here.