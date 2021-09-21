LDWF extends Skimmer Turtle Excluder Device reimbursement program

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is extending the Skimmer Turtle Excluder Device Reimbursement Program (STEDRP).

The agency say the program will reimburse up to 60 percent of the cost for two skimmer TEDs.

LDWF says the goal of the Louisiana cost-share program is to provide financial relief to fishermen who need to purchase skimmer TEDs as a result of the recently amended federal regulations. The extension will allow more fishermen into the program who would like to receive Turtle Excluder Device reimbursement funds.

Eligible participants include those fishermen who have current residential skimmer gear licenses, vessels that are 40 feet in length or greater and have reported landings between 2018-2020.

Participants are required to attend an online informational meeting, facilitated by LDWF and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Gear Monitoring Team.

According to LDWF, the meeting topics will include specifications for the skimmer TEDs, a review of the sea turtle regulations, and details on the skimmer TED reimbursement program. Fishermen will be registered and tracked for reimbursements through an online system used by LDWF in administering similar programs.

Register for a meeting here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program

If you need assistance with registration or don’t have Internet access, LDWF asks that interested parties contact Julia Lightner at (504) 286-4041 or jlightner@wlf.la.gov.

On August 1, 2021, skimmer vessels 40 feet in length and over are required by federal law to install Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel