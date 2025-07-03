LDWF: Don't drink and drive that boat

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division agents will take part in the National Association of State Boating Law Administrator’s (NASBLA) Operation Dry Water weekend from July 4 to July 6.

During the Operation Dry Water weekend, LDWF agents will be out in full force patrolling state waterways for impaired boat operators.

“Our enforcement agents are fully prepared to protect our citizens as they enjoy time on the water during this busy boating weekend,” said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “As the Fourth of July holiday draws in thousands of boaters to Louisiana waterways, it is our duty to work with our state and federal partners to keep impaired boaters off the water where they can seriously bring harm to their self or others.”

Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. It can increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some prescription medications.

Nationwide, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents causing 20 percent of all deaths on the water. In Louisiana from 2020 to 2024, there were 96 recreational boating fatalities with alcohol being a factor in 21 of those fatalities or 22 percent.

Last year, over 7,000 officers from 485 agencies participated in Operation Dry Water nationwide making 580 driving or operating a vessel while impaired (DWI) arrests. In Louisiana, LDWF agents arrested 25 boaters for DWI on the water for Operation Dry Water weekend in 2024.

“We are proud to partner with NASBLA during this busy weekend on the water to help make the waterways safer for everyone involved,” said Col. Stephen Clark, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “We want everyone to enjoy the water this Fourth of July Weekend in a safe manner and that includes having a sober vessel operator.”

Impaired boaters caught this weekend can expect penalties to be severe. In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boat operating privileges. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

LDWF is also encouraging the use of personal flotation devices while on the water this holiday weekend and as a reminder, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 is required to take a safe boating education course. To take the safe boating education course, please visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education [wlf.louisiana.gov].

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 by NASBLA and LDWF has been a participant every year since its inception. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org [wlf.louisiana.gov].