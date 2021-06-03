LDWF cite two men in Caddo Parish for alleged contest fraud after bass tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Louisiana men for alleged contest fraud in Caddo Parish on May 29.

According to LDWF agents cited Hunter Moss, 24, of Mooringsport, and Phillip Purcell, 30, of Oil City, for contest fraud in a bass tournament held on Caddo Lake.

LDWF says that agents received a complaint that Moss and Purcell had committed contest fraud. During the investigation, agents learned that Moss and Purcell caught three bass previously during the week and kept them alive in a basket near a dock on the lake.

During questioning, LDWF says that Moss and Purcell admitted to retrieving the three bass from the dock when the tournament started. The three bass were then included in the five bass they weighed in for the tournament.

Contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.

