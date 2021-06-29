LDWF announces positive COVID cases at headquarters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced today that several staff members in their Baton Rouge headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who has.

They say those positive cases were within the licensing division located at its headquarters on 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.

LDWF says they are taking every precaution to protect the public and following all safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The office remains open to the public.

Licenses will continue to be issued and renewed, however to help avoid delays, they say renewals can also be requested by phone, online or by visiting any one of our vendors across the state.

To purchase or renew your license visit our license purchase webpage and for a list of retail license vendors visit our Outdoor Explorer map and choose the ‘License Vendor’ layer.

