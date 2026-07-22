LDWF alligator management program honored during Scales of Success program in D.C.

One of the many Louisiana conservation success stories is that of the American alligator. Once on the brink of extinction with only about 100,000 left in 1972 in the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) developed its alligator management program. More than 50 years later, the alligator thrives in Louisiana with a population of greater than three million.

As part of America's 250th anniversary celebration, the LDWF executive staff was honored in Washington, D.C., Tuesday (July 21) at the U.S. Department of Interior's "Scales of Success'' program, a Great American Expedition event highlighting Louisiana's internationally recognized management program, according to LDWF.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry also proclaimed the day as Louisiana's Great American Alligator Day.

"Our Louisiana alligator management program is recognized internationally as a model for sustainable use,'' said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth, who addressed the gathering Tuesday. "The principles of this program have been applied to managing crocodilian species worldwide. I would like to thank Gov. Landry for trusting me to execute his vision for conservation and the promotion of recreational and commercial opportunity for the sportsmen and women of Louisiana.

"I also want to thank the professional staff of the LDWF alligator program – both past and present – as well as the many private landowners in Louisiana for allowing us to do our work on their lands for the betterment of the species. None of this would have been possible without their efforts.''

Since the program began in 1972, the harvest of wild alligators along with egg collection and the selling of farm-raised alligators have brought in millions of dollars of revenue to landowners, trappers and farmers. Conservative estimates have valued the alligator trade in Louisiana at more than $250 million annually.

The Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service chose to highlight this tremendous conservation success story as part of their official America 250 celebration and the Great American Expedition, showcasing the power of collaboration and science-based wildlife management.

For more information on LDWF's alligator management program, visit the LDWF alligator webpage [wlf.louisiana.gov] .