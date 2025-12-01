LDWF agents investigating fatal hunting incident in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents, along with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a fatal hunting incident that occurred on Nov. 29 in Lafourche Parish.

The body of Garret Verdin, 45, of Raceland, was recovered from the scene near Raceland after being fatally shot. His body was turned over to the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Agents received information about a hunter that was fatally shot around 4 p.m. on Nov. 29. Agents responded to the scene. They learned that Verdin was hit by a .308 caliber bullet and died before any first responders could arrive.

According to Verdin’s hunting partner, he and Verdin were walking to their hunting spots when they crossed a cattle guard. Verdin passed the rifle to his hunting partner when the rifle went off, resulting in a fatal injury to Verdin.

LDWF wants to remind all hunters to travel to and from their hunting sites with unloaded firearms with the safety on.