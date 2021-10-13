LDOE: State average ACT composite score dips slightly

The Louisiana Department of Education reports that the state's average ACT score for the class of 2021 dipped slightly from last year.

This year's average composite score is 18.4, according to information from LDOE, down from 18.7 in 2020 and 18.8 in 2019. Scores are out of a possible 36.

Nearly 1.3 million seniors who took the ACT nationwide scored an average composite of 20.3, the lowest average score in more than a decade, ACT officials said in data released Wednesday.

The Advocate reports that Louisiana's scores are only higher than Mississippi's, Nevada's, and Hawaii's.

"Our students have faced extraordinary challenges over the last two school years," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. "More than ever, we must empower Louisiana students with the necessary resources and opportunities to assist them in reaching their full academic potential."

According to LDOE, the state has "noted a continuing decline in student performance on the ACT," which was adopted in Louisiana in 2013. LDOE has noticed that, as a result of this trend, the question has arisen of the degree of alignment of the ACT with Louisiana Student Standards.

In response to this, LDOE has commissioned LSU to conduct a study of the alignment between the two, and the resulting report will inform future decision-making around what further supports are needed by educators and students to best prepare for the ACT.

50,101 students in the class of 2021 took the ACT, an estimated 98% of the graduating class.

More information on this year's scores can be found here.

