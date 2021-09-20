LDOE seeking applications for Child and Adult care food program

The Louisiana Department of Education’s Division of Nutrition Support today announced it is seeking applications from eligible institutions interested in administering the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

The program DOE says is a federally funded program that provides healthy, affordable meals to both children and adults. The program’s 2022 fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2021, and applications are accepted year-round.

The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service Program. It is federally funded, but administered by individual states.

The Department of Education says that program participants receive meals and snacks through daycare centers, afterschool programs, emergency shelters and homes, among other locations.

CACFP meals will be provided at sites under contract with the state education department, or at homes or daycare centers operating under agreements with sponsoring organizations under contract with the agency.

Eligibility

CACFP eligibility is based on the following income scales effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

LADOE

in addition, the following individuals are automatically eligible:

All child care participants who are in foster care and/or enrolled in Head Start centers;

All child care participants who are recipients of the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formally Food Stamps), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) assistance units, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI)*; and

All adult care participants who are recipients FITAP, SNAP, FDPIR, SSI or Medicaid.*

*This applies to centers and homes receiving federal assistance from the CACFP.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel