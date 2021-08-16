LDOE opens child care assistance program to essential hospital workers

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has opened the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to support essential hospital personnel.

LDOE says this action is in response to the critical staffing shortages in acute care hospitals in the fourth surge of COVID-19. The program is being done in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)

Families that are eligible can access subsidized care for children age 12 and under at Type III licensed childcare centers, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers for 12 months by completing an application and providing a signed letter of employment and title.

Effective Monday August 16, families of essential hospital personnel in Tier 1 or 2 hospital settings are eligible for CCAP and their applications will be expedited. Essential hospital personnel include the following titles:

Nurses, LPN, RN, APRN

Nursing Assistants - Medical Assistants, Aides, Personal Care Attendants

Therapists - OT, PT, Respiratory

Mental Health, Social Worker, Counselors

Emergency Medical Technicians

Laboratory Staff

Nutritional Staff

Janitorial Services

Other employees that provide direct care

Applications will be accepted through October 31, 2021.

LDOE says interested families must complete the CCAP Pandemic Protective Services Crisis Application and submit a signed letter on hospital letterhead verifying title and employment.

Upon approval, certification for child care services will be valid for 12 months.The Department says they will reassess applications as it continues to monitor the need.

If essential hospital personnel need care during hours that do not fit traditional child care center hours such as night time care, they may have someone become a CCAP certified in-home provider and come into their home to provide care.

Access the CCAP Pandemic Protective Services Crisis Application

View Child Care Assistance Program subsidy rates

