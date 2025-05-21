LDH urges residents to practice safe swimming and water safety

As summer approaches, the Louisiana Department of Health is reminding residents about the importance of water safety measures. Strong water safety practices can prevent drownings and serious water-related injuries, especially among children.

Recent data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that drowning remains the third leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1-14 in Louisiana, right after motor vehicle crashes and homicides.

“Most drownings are preventable, and they happen quickly,” said Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph L. Abraham. “It’s important to have a designated adult on duty to actively supervise, to keep young children within arm’s reach, and never leave children unattended when in or around water.”

Sixty-two children drowned in Louisiana between 2021 and 2023, according to the LDH Office of Public Health. More than half (57%) were unsupervised; half (50%) did not know how to swim, and 40% drowned in water unprotected by proper barriers. Most of these instances (40%) occurred in swimming pools. Another 52 children were hospitalized due to nonfatal drownings, which can lead to lifelong disabilities.

Best practice recommendations for water safety include:

Teach Them Early: Enroll children in swimming lessons at an early age to ensure they learn essential water skills and safety awareness.

Protect Pool Areas: Surround private pools with high fences and protective barriers, including self-closing and self-latching gates, to prevent children and uninvited guests from swimming unattended and toddlers from falling into water, unable to swim. Install safety devices, such as barriers, pool covers, and alarms.

Know Your Drains: Teach children to stay away from pool drains.

Ensure Compliance: Ensure all pools and spas have compliant drain covers. Consider the Dangers: Everyone needs to know the rules and dangers in different environments, from backyard pools and jacuzzis to area lakes and beaches. Open water brings special challenges including visibility in murky water, changes in depth, and uneven surfaces and hazards.

Watch Actively: Always supervise children in or near the water. Never leave them unattended. Be sure an adult is always within arm’s reach. Designate an adult as a “water watcher” to supervise, with no distractions.

Mind the Red Flags: At the beach, be aware of and respect conditions. Swim with a buddy under the watch of lifeguards. Know what to do if you get caught in open currents or a riptide. Never swim alone.

Wear a Life Jacket: When boating or participating in open-water activities, ensure children wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets appropriate for their weight and activity.

Avoid Alcohol: Swim sober. Avoid alcohol use near open water and before or during swimming, boating and other water activities, as it could impede awareness and emergency response. Do not drink alcohol while supervising children. Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, and coordination.

Be Prepared: Know what to do in a water safety event. Learn life-saving practices, like CPR and basic water rescue skills. Have a phone nearby, in case of emergency.

Additional tips for water safety can be found online at poolsafely.gov, redcross.org, ndpa.org, cdc.gov, and safekids.org.

