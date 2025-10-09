LDH urges residents to avoid botox injections from unlicensed sources and non-medical settings

The Louisiana Department of Public Health (LDH) is reminding the public to take precautions before receiving injections of botulinum toxin, commonly referred to as botox, and to avoid receiving injections from unlicensed sources and non-medical settings.

Two unrelated reports of severe illness following botulinum toxin injections were reported among Louisiana residents in September. One patient received injections of an unlicensed botulinum toxin product purchased online, and one patient received injections from an individual with unknown licensure in a non-medical setting. These patients began experiencing botulism-like symptoms a few days following the injections. Both experienced severe illness requiring hospitalization, according to LDH.

Botulism is a rare and sometimes fatal illness caused by botulinum toxin, which attacks the body’s nervous system and causes difficulty breathing and muscle paralysis. Botulinum toxin is a medication approved for use in certain cosmetic purposes, such as smoothing wrinkles and facial lines, as well as for specific medical purposes, including the treatment of conditions like chronic migraines, spasms, and bladder dysfunction.

Across the U.S., adverse events, including hospitalizations, have been linked to counterfeit botox. These incidents occur when counterfeit botox is injected by licensed and unlicensed individuals and/or in non-medical or unlicensed settings. Botulinum toxin products are sometimes purchased from unlicensed online sources, such as vendors who advertise on social media platforms like TikTok. With these vendors, communication and purchase of the products have been reported to occur through messaging platforms, including WhatsApp. Medications purchased from unlicensed sources may be misbranded, adulterated, counterfeit, contaminated, improperly stored and transported, ineffective, and/or unsafe.

LDH urges residents to stay safe by following these steps:

When getting botulinum toxin injections:

Make sure the product is sourced from a licensed supplier of FDA-approved botulinum toxin. Avoid purchasing botox from online vendors or on social media, including TikTok.

Make sure the provider is licensed and trained to give botulinum toxin injections.

Ask your provider to confirm they are using an FDA-approved botulinum toxin product and that it was obtained from an authorized supplier.

Get injections only in a licensed or accredited healthcare setting.

Do not self-inject botulinum toxin products.



See your healthcare provider or go to the emergency room immediately if you have symptoms of botulism. Do not hesitate to seek healthcare — a suspected case of botulism is a medical emergency. Symptoms include:



Symptoms include: Blurry or double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Muscle weakness

Report suspected counterfeit botulinum toxin to the FDA by calling 800-551-3989 or filling out the alleged criminal activity form. You may report harmful reactions related to the use of any medications, including suspected counterfeit medications, through this form.