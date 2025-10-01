LDH takes over administration of SNAP

October 1 marks the first day the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) officially administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This transition, made possible under the state’s Project One Door legislation, is the first step in consolidating multiple benefit applications under a single agency. Over time, this will reduce paperwork and wait times for residents, increase efficiency for staff, and create a more streamlined experience for Louisiana families.

SNAP will continue to provide benefits to participants without interruption in service. There are no changes to eligibility as part of this move. The shift simply brings SNAP under LDH so that nutrition assistance can be better aligned with other services under the Department, such as Medicaid.

Individuals can still apply and access resources [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net] on the LDH website. If changes occur, LDH will notify SNAP recipients as these changes are rolled out.

“The Department is excited about the future of the SNAP program,” said Secretary Bruce Greenstein. “Our team has worked hard to ensure this transition is seamless for recipients. I want to thank Governor Landry for his leadership in making this a reality. This marks an important step forward — not only improving how government delivers services, but helping move individuals from dependence to independence.”

In addition to SNAP, LDH is also acquiring the following services from DCFS:

Disability Determination Services (DDS)

Electronic Healthy Incentives Project (eHIP)

Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP)

Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP)

SUN Bucks

All contact information will remain the same. If you have questions or have trouble with your benefits, please call 888-524-3578 or email LAHelpU.dcfs@la.gov.