LDH schedules new Medicaid provider enrollment web training

Louisiana Primary Care Associate is providing a training that requires all health providers to learn about the new Medicaid Provider Enrollment Web Portal Training required by the federal government.

Training will be in two, one-hour sessions on October 13 and 14 and will be conducted by Lauren C. Vaughn of the Louisiana Department of Health Medicaid Provider Enrollment Section.

Why you might need this training:

All managed care organization and FFS providers are now required to enroll as Louisiana Medicaid providers using Medicaid's new Provider Enrollment Portal. Enrollment is necessary to comply with federal laws and continue to receive reimbursement for providing care to Louisiana Department of Health Medicaid recipients.

Enrollment in the Provider Enrollment Web Portal is separate from the enrollment, screening, and credentialing processes you completed to join the MCO provider network. Managed care providers must still be enrolled, credentialed, and contracted in keeping with MCO requirements.

Why is Louisiana Medicaid changing its enrollment process?

As a part of the Affordable Care Act and later refined in the 21st Century Cures Act, federal laws enforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) require that states screen and enroll ALL providers. In order to come into compliance with federal law, the Louisiana Department of Health launched a web-based portal on July 26, 2021, for Medicaid and its providers to complete the necessary screenings required by CMS. This includes existing managed care organization (MCO) only providers, Dental Benefits Program Manager (DBPM) providers, Coordinated System of Care (CSoC) providers, and existing fee-for-service providers.

LPCA Medicaid Provider Enrollment Web Portal Training Series' schedule:

SESSION 1 : Wednesday, October 13, 2021

1:00 - 2:00 PM

SESSION 2 : Thursday, October 14, 2021

1:00 - 2:00 PM

To register, click here.

