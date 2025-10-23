LDH releases information about SNAP

The Louisiana Department of Health is announcing that due to the federal government shutdown in Washington, D.C., Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will not be issued to recipients starting November 1. Any unused SNAP benefits from previous months will remain on recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards and can be used as usual.

The Department will communicate with beneficiaries about future benefits through numerous channels and will simultaneously communicate with retailers across the state. The Louisiana Department of Health will prioritize processing and issuing SNAP benefits to beneficiaries as soon as the federal government reopens in Washington, D.C., officials say.

Currently, 792,769 Louisianans in 396,157 households receive SNAP benefits.

New applications will continue to be processed, but benefits will not be issued until the federal government reopens.

In the meantime, SNAP recipients must continue to meet all program requirements on time:



Report household changes: Continue to report any changes to your household circumstances.

Complete paperwork: Ensure you complete simplified reporting or recertification paperwork, if applicable.

Submit verification: Submit any requested verification documents:

By mail to the LDH ES Document Processing Center, P.O. Box 260031, Baton Rouge, LA 70826;

In person at any LDH ES parish office or

By fax to 225-663-3164.

While SNAP hotline staff will be available to answer technical application questions, they will not be able to provide any additional information on the timing of benefit issuance.

The Louisiana Department of Health is closely monitoring the federal government shutdown and will provide updates to retailers and beneficiaries directly as they become available.