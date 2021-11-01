LDH releases business plan focused on healthier Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Secretary Courtney Phillips released the Department’s first business plan in almost a decade.

Ttitled Together: Building a Stronger LDH and a Healthier Louisiana the plan has been released for the state's fiscal year (FY) 2022. The new business plan identifies and details 17 initiatives and 42 goals under four major commitments.

According to LDH, the 17 initiatives are aimed at improving the health and well-being of Louisianans with an emphasis on prevention; reshaping the LDH work culture; and enhancing customer service, partnerships and community relations, while being transparent, accountable and compliant with state and federal regulations.

The commitments and initiatives include:

Improve the Health and Well-being of Louisianans with an Emphasis on Prevention

LDH says it is committed to its mission of protecting and promoting the health of all residents of Louisiana, which includes physical, mental, and environmental health. Through the administration of health programs and other direct service programs across the Department, LDH provides access to healthcare services for millions of Louisianans.

Our focus will be on ensuring that residents receive the right care at the right time and the right place. This business plan commitment includes LDH-led initiatives that will:

Assess Dental Coverage and Services for Adult Medicaid Enrollees to Improve Health Outcomes

Improve Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatment and the Quality of Care

Improve Care for Individuals with Serious Mental Illness

Improve Early Detection of Colorectal Cancer and Treatment of High Blood Pressure and Diabetes

Improve Health Outcomes from Pregnancy through Childhood

Increase and Strengthen Service Delivery for Vulnerable Residents

Reshape LDH Culture

In FY22, LDH says it will focus on recruiting, developing and retaining high-performing team members.

"Our work in this area will also concentrate on making LDH a workplace that is more inclusive, equitable and responsive to team members’ needs. This business plan commitment includes LDH-led initiatives that will,"

Advance Equity, Diversity and Inclusion within LDH

Improve #TeamLDH Culture, Recruitment, and Retention

Enhance Customer Service, Partnerships, and Community Relations

To improve health outcomes and operate effectively, LDH says they must be in close communication and partnership with the individuals we serve. Advancing the health of Louisiana is a complex endeavor — the health issues themselves are innumerable, they have disproportionate impacts on vulnerable and minority populations, and they are influenced by the physical, social and economic settings in which our residents live. Meaningful community engagement enables better understanding of communities’ needs and aspirations, allowing LDH to better solve health problems and empower residents with health information.

This business plan commitment includes LDH-led initiatives that will:

Forge New Strategic Partnerships with Public Universities

Improve the Sustainability of Public Water Systems

Leverage Community Partnerships to Improve Participation in LDH Programs and Improve Program Design

Pilot a Workforce Development Program

Support Efforts to Increase Diversity in the State’s Healthcare Workforce

Promote Transparency, Accountability, and Compliance

LDH says that with increased transparency, the public and stakeholders will have greater confidence that LDH is operating efficiently, effectively and with accountability to all applicable laws and regulations. This business plan commitment includes LDH-led initiatives that will:

Develop and Implement an Annual Comprehensive Medicaid Provider Rate Review Process

Develop Sustainable, Equitable, and Comprehensive Supplemental Payment Systems

Improve LDH Compliance with State, Federal, and Agency Requirements

Increase Accountability and Transparency Through Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO) Contract

