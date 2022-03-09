LDH recognizes 11 new birth ready hospitals

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) are recognizing 11 hospitals that have achieved new Birth Ready Designations.

The Birth Ready Designation ensures birthing facilities implement best practices to improve readiness for addressing the leading causes of maternal deaths.

The 11 hospitals designated Birth Ready this year are in addition to 16 hospitals that achieved the Birth Ready designation in 2021. Twenty-seven of the state’s 49 hospitals have now been recognized as Birth Ready, with eight of the hospitals achieving the Birth Ready+ Designation.

﻿Birth Ready Designation, LDH says, celebrates improved perinatal health outcomes, the result of implementing clinical practices that promote safe, equitable and dignified birth for all birthing persons in Louisiana.

New facilities receiving Birth Ready Designation include:



Christus Shreveport-Bossier

Iberia Medical Center

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Minden Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center West Bank

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital

St. Tammany Parish Health System

Terrebonne General Health System

West Jefferson Medical Center

New facilities receiving Birth Ready+ Designation include:



Touro Infirmary

To achieve designation, facilities met criteria in five dimensions, including implementation of policies and procedures, promoting patient partnership, and addressing health disparities and equity.

The eight hospitals that achieved Birth Ready+ Designation have met a higher threshold of compliance and achievement of the requirements.

For more information on Birth Ready Designation and a full list of hospitals, visit PartnersForFamilyHealth.org/birth-ready.

