LDH offers resources for Louisianans needing crisis support

The Louisiana Department of Health has released a list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis.
LDH says that Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. They say that from the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.
The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources with trained individuals are available to support Louisianans.
Individuals will provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.
Louisiana resources
- Keep Calm Line
- Phone: 1-866-310-7977
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line
- Phone: 1-833-333-1132
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery
- Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program
- Website: http://ldh.la.gov/LouisianaSpirit
- Email: LouisianaSpiritInfo@la.gov
- Louisiana 211
- Phone: 2-1-1
- Website: https://www.louisiana211.org
- Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana
- Website: https://namilouisiana.org [
- Local Human Services Districts/Authorities
National resources
- SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline
- Phone: 1-800-985-5990
- Text TALKWITHUS to 66746
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Website: https://afsp.org/chapter/louisiana
- CrisisText Line
- Text REACHOUT to 741741 (available 24/7)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans press 1)
- En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454
- Deaf/Hard of Hearing: TTY 1-800-799-4889
- Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx
Downloadable resources
- Behavioral Health Immediate Resources flyer
- Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program flyer
- OBH/Louisiana Spirit Understanding Grief flyer
- Mindfulness exercises
