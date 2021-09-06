Watch
LDH offers resources for Louisianans needing crisis support

LDH
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 11:37:29-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has released a list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis.

LDH says that Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. They say that from the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.

The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources with trained individuals are available to support Louisianans.

Individuals will provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.

Louisiana resources

National resources

Downloadable resources

