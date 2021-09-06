LDH offers resources for Louisianans needing crisis support

The Louisiana Department of Health has released a list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis.

LDH says that Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. They say that from the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.

The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources with trained individuals are available to support Louisianans.

Individuals will provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.

Louisiana resources

Keep Calm Line Phone: 1-866-310-7977 Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line Phone: 1-833-333-1132 Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery

Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program Website: http://ldh.la.gov/LouisianaSpirit Email: LouisianaSpiritInfo@la.gov

Louisiana 211 Phone: 2-1-1 Website: https://www.louisiana211.org Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana Website: https://namilouisiana.org [

Local Human Services Districts/Authorities Website: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/directory/category/321



National resources

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline Phone: 1-800-985-5990 Text TALKWITHUS to 66746

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Website: https://afsp.org/chapter/louisiana

CrisisText Line Text REACHOUT to 741741 (available 24/7)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans press 1) En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454 Deaf/Hard of Hearing: TTY 1-800-799-4889 Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx



Downloadable resources



