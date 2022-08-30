LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,664 new COVID cases that have been reported to the state since Monday, August 29.

Of newly reported COVID cases, 669 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports 397 hospitalizations, of which 15 are on ventilators.

The largest shares of these newly reported cases are among ages 5-17 (29%), ages 18-29 (13%) and ages 30-39 (13%).

Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).

Of newly reported cases reported since Monday, 99.4% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Tragically, we report 12 additional COVID deaths reported to the state since Monday.

"Louisiana is currently experiencing its sixth COVID-19 surge," an LDH release states. "CDC and LDH recommend everyone ages 6 months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that everyone ages 5 and up should get boosted as soon as they are eligible."