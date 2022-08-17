LDH issues public health notice following oil spill in Terrebonne Bay

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health issued an advisory for people to stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area last week.

The advisory warns against driving vessels or fishing in areas with visible oil slicks or sheens.

The Coast Guard reported nearly 14,000 (53,000 liters) gallons of crude oil spilled from a tank last week, after an oil tank collapsed at Hilcorp's Caillou Island Facility in Terrebonne Bay.

The agency said no one was injured and there were no reports of affected wildlife at the time.

The Coast Guard stated that 6,200 feet (1,900 meters) of containment boom have been deployed along with three skimming vessels, two skimming vessels holding boom in place to funnel oil into a skimmer.

Hilcorp, based in Houston, had not responded to a request for comment made through its website.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated. Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services have been hired to clean up the spill.

According to a Coast Guard news release, the Hilcorp Caillou Island Facility said people affected by the spill can call a claims line at 281-486-551.