LDH confirms second Ida-related death

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a second death in the state related to Hurricane Ida.

A man drowned after attempting to drive through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans, officials say. His age is unknown pending identification.

The coroner considers the death to be storm related, LDH says.

This brings the current number of storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida to two. The first was reported Monday when a 60-year-old man died after a tree fell on his home.

