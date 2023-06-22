LDH confirms first storm-related death

CADDO PARISH, La. — Authorities have confirmed the first storm-related death.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a 62-year-old woman in Caddo Parish was left in an area without power for an extended period of time after storms moved through the state.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office announced the death of the 62-year-old woman, who was discovered on June 21, 2023. The cause of death was heat-related.

The Caddo Parish Coroner has confirmed that this death is storm-related. This is the first death attributed to this storm event.