Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

LDH confirms 4 additional Ida-related deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health releases maternal mortality data and recommendations to guide improvements
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 18:11:23-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 4 additional deaths related to Hurricane Ida.

The Jefferson Parish coroner has confirmed three carbon monoxide deaths at a home. The coroner has confirmed these deaths are considered storm-related.

Also in Jefferson Parish, the coroner says a 65-year-old female drowned in flood waters and confirmed this death is also considered to be storm-related.

This is in addition to the three storm-related deaths among nursing home residents that were reported earlier Thursday: a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.

This brings the Hurricane ida death toll to 9.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.