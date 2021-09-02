LDH confirms 4 additional Ida-related deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 4 additional deaths related to Hurricane Ida.

The Jefferson Parish coroner has confirmed three carbon monoxide deaths at a home. The coroner has confirmed these deaths are considered storm-related.

Also in Jefferson Parish, the coroner says a 65-year-old female drowned in flood waters and confirmed this death is also considered to be storm-related.

This is in addition to the three storm-related deaths among nursing home residents that were reported earlier Thursday: a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.

This brings the Hurricane ida death toll to 9.

