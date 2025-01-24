LDH confirms 2 winter-related deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming two winter weather-related deaths in Pointe Coupee and Orleans parishes. The Point Coupee Parish death was an 85-year-old man in which hypothermia was a contributing factor. The Orleans Parish death was a 60-year-old woman and was attributed to a fire caused by a space heater, according to an LDH spokesperson.

Both deaths were confirmed by the parish coroners as weather-related. No further information about these deaths will be released.

On January 9, LDH reported that a 65-year-old Rapides Parish man died of hypothermia due to winter weather conditions.

During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:

Alcohol and hypothermia

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), and while it makes the skin feel warm, it increases heat loss.

Alcohol also:﻿

Reduces the shivering response, which is the body’s natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm.

Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature.

Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling.



Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.

Generator safety

Portable generators should never be used indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death.

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the build-up of carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Generators should be placed outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot.

The generator should be kept dry and not used in wet conditions.

Heating safety

Make sure that your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, working properly and ventilated to the outside. If using a fireplace or chimney, be sure that they are also inspected and cleaned.

Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. A gas oven may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.

Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace.

Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

Space heater safety

If you are using a space heater to heat your home, follow these steps:

Put your space heater on the floor and leave it there.

Keep it away from water.

Keep it at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. This includes curtains, furniture and walls.

Never leave the space heater unattended in a room.

Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Do not plug into a surge protector.

Additional tips