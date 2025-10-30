LDH announces state-funded assistance for vulnerable SNAP population

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is announcing that starting November 1, the state will provide emergency state-funded assistance to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households that include the elderly, disabled, or children, per Governor Jeff Landry’s emergency declaration.

Households consisting only of able-bodied adults will not receive state-funded assistance. Approximately 53,164 individuals are able-bodied adults who receive federal SNAP benefits and do not live in a household that includes the elderly, disabled, or children. This represents approximately 6% of the total number of SNAP recipients.

Any unused federal SNAP benefits from previous months will remain on all recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards and can be utilized as usual, according to a release from LDH.

Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) and Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) benefits will not be impacted by the federal shutdown in November. These federally funded benefits will continue to be provided.

Due to the federal government shutdown in Washington, D.C., SNAP benefits will not be issued to recipients starting November 1. State-funded emergency assistance will be provided in increments to support Louisiana residents and ensure they have food on the table.

In September, 792,769 Louisianans in 396,157 households received SNAP benefits.

