LDH announces information regarding updated EPA drinking water advisory

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are informing the public of recent health advisory recommendations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The advisory warns of the potential of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

PFAS are chemicals used in manufacturing, non-stick coatings, firefighting foams and other applications officials said.

LDH said the advisory issued by the EPA are nonbinding recommendations; there is not a regulatory effect on Louisiana water systems and the recommendations are not currently enforceable. LDH said they are prepared to work with the EPA as the science concerning the compounds continues to evolve and industry continues to decrease usage.

What residents can do

Residents concerned about levels of PFAS compounds in their drinking water can consider installing in-home water treatment filters that are certified to lower the PFAS in their water. Residents can also read more about reducing their risk here.

What water systems can do

EPA has established an emerging contaminant fund through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will be allocated to states through Louisiana’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) to help water systems with remediation of PFAS from drinking water. There is $11.3 million allocated to Louisiana annually for the next five years. All water system projects using this fund are eligible to receive 100% principal forgiveness. For more information regarding the BIL funds and the DWRLF click here.

