LDAF urges poultry producers to monitor for avian flu

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is urging poultry producers and owners to monitor for avian flu in their flocks.

LDAF says that poultry producers, including commercial and non-commercial backyard flocks, should increase biosecurity measures at their operations in response to several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in other states.

There are currently no confirmed cases of HPAI in the state of Louisiana, they say.

Although there have been no reports of HPAI in Louisiana to date, there have been multiple cases reported in other states, including some in the Mississippi Flyway.

Because of these confirmed infections, LDAF urges poultry owners to increase biosecurity efforts.

Additionally, avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

HPAI is caused by an influenza type A virus that can infect poultry and wild birds. HPAI virus strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock. Symptoms can include a sudden increase in bird deaths with no clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decrease in egg production, soft or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs, and more.

These virus strains can travel in wild birds without them appearing sick. People should avoid contact with sick/dead poultry or wildlife. If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

To learn more, visit https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/news/louisiana-department-of-agriculture-and-forestry-urges-poultry-producers-to-increase-biosecurity-monitoring/.

