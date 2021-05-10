LDAF survey to identify broadband challenges in rural areas

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commission is asking Louisiana residents to fill out a survey in an effort to improve broadband coverage in rural areas.

“The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is launching the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. It is a year-long discovery process in which to determine broadband accessibility throughout an eight-state region,” said Commissioner Mike Strain.

The LDAF says that information gathered from the survey will help map out communities that are in need of grants and other resources to improve broadband.

“Infrastructure and broadband challenges are ongoing problems in rural communities," said Strain. "Improving technology in rural communities will also improve access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning and working remotely."

The DRA was established in 2000 by Congress to invest federal appropriations into eight states including: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The survey can be accessed here:https://dra.gov/research/broadband-mapping/#speedtest.

The LDAF has been working at both the state and federal levels to improve technology and connectivity in Louisiana’s rural communities.

